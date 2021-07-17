Delays impede justice

One of the biggest challenges for the courts is clearing the endemic backlog of cases. It is an issue that new Chief Justice Martha Koome has had to address this early in her tenure. The CJ wants the judges to take personal responsibility to clear the many cases pending in their courts.

This is an issue that her own successor, retired CJ David Maraga also had to contend with. When he assumed office in 2017, he promised that some 365,824 cases, which had been pending for over five years, would be cleared within several months. The situation has not changed much to date.

It is instructive, therefore, that the Supreme Court has delivered a ruling that emphasises the need to quickly hear and determine cases.

A beneficiary is former MP Cyrus Jirongo, who can now breathe a sigh of relief after the highest court in the land quashed forgery charges that were filed against him 24 years ago. Five judges ruled it would be unfair to try him, declaring that the case was time-barred. This confirms that justice delayed is justice denied.

According to the judges, a fair trial must include prompt action to prevent unreasonable delays. The case against Mr Jirongo arose over collateral that he allegedly used to secure a loan from a bank. Though innocent until proven guilty, the fraud charge has hung over his head like the Sword of Damocles. The longer it took to resolve the matter, the more some people may have believed that he committed the offence. Equally aggrieved, though, is the complainant. He has also suffered loss in terms of of time, money and inconvenience.