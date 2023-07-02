Defiance of Budget court order betrayal of Kenyans

The fuel price increase is a shock turnaround that does not augur well for the hitherto upward-looking legacy of President William Ruto, who has always projected himself as a law-abiding national leader, publicly stating on several occasions that his administration would abide by and be moulded on the rule of law.

The unprecedented defiance of the court order suspending implementation of the Finance Act, 2023 by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) on Friday by going ahead to announce controversially higher prices of petroleum fuels was, therefore, a most daring act of impunity.

It is a no-brainer that the higher fuel prices will automatically translate to an escalation of the cost of production, including manufacturing and farming, and transportation of goods and service. That will lead to increased cost of living in a depressed economy, culminating in basic commodities becoming widely unaffordable to the citizenry and a massive loss of jobs.

The months Dr Ruto has been in power have seen his regime associated with the breaking with abandon of election campaign promises, mostly about the escalating cost of living. Evidently, prices of basic commodities like food and fuel are still high or skyrocketing with no respite in sight. Yet the citizens look upon the Head of State to improve their lives. They voted for him to deliver the fruits of democratic and socioeconomic policies in “The Plan” that he had pledged to realise once in State House. He must not lose sight of that undertaking.

To reinvent himself as a pro-people president leading a pro-people government, Dr Ruto must conduct an in-depth examination of his conscience and look back at the goodwill of the ordinary Kenyans, whom he adoringly identifies with as “hustlers”, that propelled him to power. He must crack down on his juniors who sabotage his promise to Kenyans.