Deepen public awareness on coronavirus vaccines

By  Editorial

  • Positivity rate in the country currently stands at 15 per cent.
  • More deaths are reported daily, indicating a worsening situation.

The low uptake of coronavirus vaccines is worrying. This is because the infections are increasing at an alarming rate, causing serious threat and unprecedented pressure to the healthcare system. Positivity rate currently stands at 15 per cent. More deaths are reported daily, indicating a worsening situation.

