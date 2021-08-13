Deepen public awareness on coronavirus vaccines

The low uptake of coronavirus vaccines is worrying. This is because the infections are increasing at an alarming rate, causing serious threat and unprecedented pressure to the healthcare system. Positivity rate currently stands at 15 per cent. More deaths are reported daily, indicating a worsening situation.

However, statistics from the Health Ministry show only 1.9 million have been vaccinated, the majority only once. Just about 730,000 people have got the required two doses. Overall, the country has recorded 217,276 coronavirus cases.

Part of the reason for the depressed uptake is lack of information on where to get the vaccine. Second is wrong information about the drug. Many people do not believe the vaccine is efficacious. More are driven away by distorted information about its side effects. Many others are ambivalent about it altogether.

This is the reason the government should intensify public awareness about vaccination. Further, it should expand the vaccination programme especially in rural areas and urban slums. It should open up more centres where citizens can get the vaccine. Elderly people and those with physical disabilities are disadvantaged when vaccination is not provided within close proximity.

Importantly, the government should ensure that there are adequate vaccines across the country. It is depressing when people go to health facilities, queue for hours and are then sent away because the vaccines have run out.

It is noted that the government has directed all civil servants to take the jab or face disciplinary action. Whereas no one should be punished, the spirit is to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.