Decongest high schools

The government should urgently address the myriad challenges in secondary schools to ensure seamless learning for the students.

Form One students began reporting to the various secondary schools yesterday with many principals recording an increase in enrollment and some expecting to have in excess of eight streams.

The then-Education Cabinet secretary, the late Prof George Magoha, had embarked on constructing more classrooms, initially meant for Junior Secondary School (JSS). But the government’s 100 per cent transition policy necessitates the construction of additional classrooms to deal with congestion.

The higher student population, which is also brought about by affordable fees for day schools, breeds the challenge of teacher shortage. The government has employed 36,000 new teachers for JSS and primary school levels but remained silent on the shortage in secondary schools despite the fact that the transition policy rolled out in 2018 created a gap in the number of tutors not factoring in those lost to retirement.

The disparity in the student-to-teacher ratio should be quickly addressed to prevent slow learners from being short-changed and to counter mass failure that has been witnessed in the country over the past four national examination cycles.

Some principals are also grappling with huge school fees arrears, which hinder the efficient running of schools. The huge accumulated debts amounting to millions of shillings threaten the very survival of schools.

principals have resorted to withholding the exam certificates of students in a desperate attempt at having the fee balances cleared. But that move is always been frowned upon by the society, with Members of the National Assembly terming the seizures as illegal.