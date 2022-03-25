Declare banditry, hunger in North Rift a national disaster

All that seems to matter now to nearly all the leaders and politicians is the August 9 General Election. They have invested massive resources in the campaigns, with huge caravans crisscrossing the country in search of votes. The party leaders are spending a lot of time and resources trying to craft alliances.

It is all about pursuit of power and nothing will stop these self-seeking fellows. As has often been pointed out, power is sweet and those interested in it will go to any lengths to try and grab it. The current politicking is hogging space in both the print and electronic media, as if nothing else is happening.

Far from it. The news from the North Rift counties and beyond is heart-rending. Armed bandits in Baringo and neighbouring counties have stepped up their barbaric attacks on innocent villagers, killing and maiming some of them and driving away their livestock. Nearly 70 people have been killed this year.

As the bandits ravage the remote villages in the North Rift counties, this and other areas are also in the grip of a vicious drought that has left nearly three million Kenyans in need of relief food. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) now warns that the number of people on the brink of starvation could rise to 3.5 million by June.

Clearly, there is a need to act swiftly to save lives. But to the politicians, these two crises are not as important as preparing to fight for seats in the coming elections. It does not bother them that the people being hounded and killed by bandits and hunger are not just voters, but also fellow Kenyans who deserve protection.

Why has the government not declared the twin crises of bandit attacks and hunger and starvation a national disaster? This would help rally support to curb the suffering in the arid and semi-arid lands (Asals).

In September last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared drought in the north of the country a national disaster. This enabled quicker mobilisatiion of resources to bail out the affected people. The NDMA is working with the Kenya Defence Forces to deliver aid to the far-flung areas.