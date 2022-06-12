Decision to widen family planning reach welcome

Family planning in the country has, for many years, been regarded as a discreet practice, done secretly and restricted to designated facilities. This is despite it being declared a basic human right at the International Conference on Human Rights a whole 54 years ago.

The Tehran Proclamation clearly stated the need for parents to be at liberty to freely, albeit responsibly, determine the number of children they want and when they can have them.

This right has, for years, been infringed. However, last week, Health ministry officials finally saw the light and their illumination deemed it fit to include pharmacists as key personnel to administer family planning injections.

That is welcome depiction of the true sense of the 21st century, where revolutionary ideas and their implementation favour the people.

The country’s population is increasing exponentially and, if the numbers of the last census are anything to go by, the trend is likely go up if family planning is not available at scale. In 1963 at Independence, Kenya’s population was about eight million. The number has increased more than five-fold.

Youth, the demographic in the childbearing age, comprise three-quarters of the population. Should they be denied access to family planning, population numbers could become unbearable, leading to pressure on key services, such as health, education, security and infrastructure. The UN predicts that, by 2050, the country’s population will have doubled.

The Health ministry’s collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya will help to slow down the increase in population once the new policy is rolled out in the nooks and crannies of this country. But the ministry must ensure that all pharmacists are given the necessary training to equip them with the required skills on family planning administration.