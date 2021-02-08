Debate national issues without party biases

Parliament resumes sittings today at a critical point in the country’s history. The country is on the threshold of constitutional change and Parliament is expected to play a pivotal role, first by enacting referendum law and, second, approving the resolutions by county assemblies.

The constitutional debate is anchored on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals, which, among others, seek to expand the governance structure to create new positions.

Undergirding this is the desire to promote inclusivity and eliminate acrimonious political competition. But the constitutional reform debate has already poisoned the political landscape.

Further, the new parliamentary session is expected to debate and approve the 2021/22 budget for presentation in June by the National Treasury Cabinet secretary. In terms of the budget cycle, the financial plans have to be approved by April.

Coming against the ravages of Covid-19 that precipitated unprecedented economic decline, the budget is expected to facilitate recovery, support growth and curtail spiralling debt burden.

Political formations

MPs have a tough call to thoroughly interrogate the budget proposals, cull excesses and prioritise urgent matters.

At the same time, there is high-stake politics as the country heads towards presidential transition in August next year. Political formations have emerged and alliances shifted dramatically.

The ruling Jubilee Party is divided right down the middle with two factions revolving around President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, respectively. The National Super Alliance (Nasa) is long disintegrated.

What this means is that debate in Parliament is no longer based on allegiance to the sponsoring party. For Jubilee, it means that government motions no longer enjoy broad party support.

The same applies to the Opposition, whose members have been co-opted into the government side since the “Handshake” between President Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

The point is that MPs must conduct proper debates and make sound decisions to pull the country out of the rut, irrespective of the political affiliations concerned.