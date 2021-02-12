Debate BBI Bill soberly without fighting over it

The chaos witnessed in the Baringo County Assembly during the vote on the Building Bridges Initiative Bill this week was quite unfortunate. Leaders have every right to disagree on issues but they should never resort to physical combat.

That is shameful. And the police made the situation worse by throwing teargas inside the County Assembly chambers, causing much more risks.

The drive for constitutional change has entered a critical stage. The Bill has been sent to the counties for debate and voting. Constitutionally, at least 24 counties should pass it so that it progresses to Parliament and referendum. If the threshold is not met, then it fails.

Although intended to end perennial violence after every election, restructure governance and unify the country, BBI has turned out to be a poisoned chalice. It has drawn strong opposition from a section of the political establishment, faiths and civil society largely because of the way it has been pushed.

Strong opposition

Most unfortunate, the initiative has been tied to the presidential transition debate. Deputy President William Ruto, who is associated with the strong opposition against the initiative, views it as a scheme to derail his presidential ambition. Consequently, some of his supporters reject it.

But the substantive point is not whether or not a group supports or opposes the initiative, but that the matter should be debated soberly. We have democratic institutions and processes of handling issues.

Those with opposing views have a chance to throw it out during the voting stage, either at the County Assemblies or referendum. But nobody should fight over it.