Deal sternly with fake fertiliser racketeers

It is commendable that the government has finally admitted that substandard fertilisers were supplied to farmers. Its initial denials were an exercise in futility that delayed the need to get to the bottom of this scandal that has undermined a well-intended initiative to boost food production.

Nobody should be allowed to sabotage government programmes for selfish gain. The quick suspension of the distribution of this vital farm input should be lauded by all.

Even before the masterminds and their allies are identified, arrested and arraigned, the authorities should mop up whatever substances had already been supplied to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores and other agents.

Tests carried out by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)confirm that what was distributed under the government subsidy scheme did not meet the required quality standards. The quality regulatory body is, therefore, taking legal action against the distributor.

The ministry of Agriculture, whose Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, initially denied that fake fertilisers had been supplied under a subsidy programme, has reiterated its commitment to upholding stringent product quality and safety standards. It has also pledged to ensure transparency and accountability in the agricultural sector.

Farmers must be protected against unscrupulous dealers to protect the food supply chain. The KEBS has since withdrawn 5,840 bags of the substandard fertiliser. Besides the NCPB, the subsidised fertiliser is being distributed countrywide through the Kenya National Trading Corporation and agrovets.