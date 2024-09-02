DCI should solve top murder cases

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been blowing hot and cold in its pivotal role in the fight against complex crimes. This is unfortunate, as the agency has the expertise, experience and resources at its disposal to investigate and enable the arraignment of suspects so that justice can be done.

While the agency has often been quite active online, posting its achievements in pursuit of suspects, there are many high-profile cases that remain unsolved many years later. The question that has arisen is whether these pending cases are just too hot to handle because of external interference or the agency is unable to crack these high-profile cases.

Director Mohammed Amin has been reluctant to shed light on the progress in the investigations into some of the high-profile murders and disappearances. They include some murder cases that stunned the country before he took charge of the agency nearly two years ago.

They include the murders of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT boss Chris Msando, and Administration Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to the Office of then Deputy President William Ruto.

Public confidence in the agency

The murder of Msando nine days before the 2017 General Election shocked the country, with speculation about a possible political link.

However, the killers remain at large, with the DCI having declared that it had not found any evidence on who did it and why. There was speculation then that the State might have had a hand in the killing of the man, who was responsible for the custody of crucial electoral data, voter identification and verification, results transmission and electronic tallying.

The failure to solve this and the other cases can only erode the public confidence in the agency.

Also baffling is the killing of yet another IEBC employee whose body was found in the bush after he went missing from an election results tallying centre in Nairobi.