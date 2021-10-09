Day to reflect, deepen unity

Editorial

  • Culture defines who we are and where we have come from to get to this point in our national development.
  • National days are useful in mobilising citizens to speak with one voice and work together for the common good.

Today, October 10, Kenyans have an opportunity to take a break and enjoy a national public holiday as they reflect on the developments of recent years. 

