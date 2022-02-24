Cuts in aid to health sector a wake-up call

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Infections are reportedly on the rise and a shortage of essential drugs could result in death and long admissions to hospital.
  • Besides HIV/Aids, other leading causes of death include malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, TB, heart illnesses.

The National Assembly has allocated nearly Sh5 billion for procurement of supplies for the HIV/Aids campaign, a Sh1 billion increase to the 2021/22 financial year figures. The decision comes amid a reduction in donor support to the health sector.

