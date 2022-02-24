Cuts in aid to health sector a wake-up call

The National Assembly has allocated nearly Sh5 billion for procurement of supplies for the HIV/Aids campaign, a Sh1 billion increase to the 2021/22 financial year figures. The decision comes amid a reduction in donor support to the health sector.

As has often been pointed out, there is growing donor fatigue, especially in some of the programmes that have been generously supported. The goodwill may still be there but the donors have found themselves responding to other challenges.

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly two years ago is a significant factor, with adverse global economic consequences. But the donors could have the feeling that they have done enough and it’s time Kenyans funded these initiatives.

In its Budget Policy Statement (BPS) report for 2022/23, Parliament has set aside Sh4.95 billion for procurement and distribution of supplies for HIV prevention programmes.

The United States, the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, account for nearly 90 per cent of the aid to Kenya’s health sector. The US has cut funding by Sh2.2 billion, accusing Kenya of not doing enough to increase its domestic funding of the HIV campaign.

The donors contribute 67 per cent of the resources for the HIV/Aids campaign with the government providing only 24 per cent. A report of the Budget and Appropriation Committee of Parliament warns that failure to provide sufficient funds could easily reverse the gains in the fight against HIV. Infections are reportedly on the rise and a shortage of essential drugs could result in death and long admissions to hospital.

Parliament’s boost to the fight against HIV is a welcome confirmation that, although Covid-19 may be hogging the limelight, the authorities have not ignored the other major national health challenges. Besides HIV/Aids, other leading causes of death include malaria, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, TB, heart illnesses among other non-communicable diseases.