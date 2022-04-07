Cut state costs, wastage, prices of basic products

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani yesterday presented his much-awaited proposed expenditure plan for the new financial year starting July. By and large, he tried to strike a balance between sustaining economic revival and addressing the high cost of living that is haunting most households in this country.

It’s uplifting that Mr Yatani made deliberate steps to boost direct-impact welfare programmes such as cash transfers to the poor and vulnerable, Kazi Mtaani youth employment and Universal Health Coverage. He also proposed subsidies on key farming inputs such as fertiliser and fuel. These proposals will help to cushion households and MPs should lend support by approving the pro-poor measures.

The government, however, failed to address the high cost of food. This is the biggest concern for households, following back-to-back seasons of irregular rainfall in key producing areas. The expectation was that the CS would, for instance, review import tariffs on key food items to adequately cushion households from the impact of the already inflated cost of supplies in the source markets.

Despite the pro-poor measures, we should not celebrate too soon because the budget has a gap of more than Sh800 billion that has to be filed. This could mean more debt pain should the state fail in its promise to tighten its spending and step up efforts to collect more tax as it seeks to bring ballooning state debt under control.

The budget deficit is projected to drop to 6.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the year through June 2023. This compares with 8.1 per cent this year. Mr Yatani plans to finance the Sh862.5 billion gap by raising Sh581.7 billion domestically and Sh280.7 billion offshore.

The government should appropriately read the mood of the day and stick to prudent spending to avoid more pain for the taxpayer. The government remains wasteful and has failed to plug loopholes through which billions of shillings are lost every year through theft or wastefulness.