Cut public sector spend

Domestic and foreign travel allowances and other payments to lawmakers and public sector officials pose the biggest challenge for the government as it struggles to meet its mounting financial commitments.

And it could just get worse with the impending assault to clip the powers of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to determine the allowances of public officials.

It is, for instance, going to cost the country at least Sh4.6 billion a year in additional expenditure if the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill 2023 is enacted. Available data indicate that Sh1.91 billion will be paid out in mileage claims annually for the 416 lawmakers in Parliament and the Senate at the rate of Sh210 in fuel prices per kilometre.

The Bill, by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, seeks to prevent the SRC from determining the daily subsistence allowances for local and foreign tours and travel for MPs, judges and some state officers. Instead, it proposes to empower the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to determine the respective allowances.

It will get worse when this is extended to other officials, including MCAs. As the country needs to cut public spending, it does not make sense to fork out so much money for those already well-catered for. Most Kenyans can hardly make ends meet as the cost of living escalates. Data show that, in five years, it will cost the country Sh34 billion in mileage reimbursements, or Sh9.55 billion more than the current rates.

The annual allowances paid to judges and senior Judiciary staff could consume a whopping Sh374.6 million on top of the current Sh1.19 billion. This raises the question: What happened to the austerity the government promised when it came to power a year ago?