Cut budget, save economy

The Jubilee government plans to pass down a difficult budget to the next President, opting to kick down the debt nightmare to the new occupier of State House.

The new expenditure plan by the National Treasury shows that the government plans to spend Sh3.2 trillion but with a deficit of Sh846 billion, which would automatically breach the Sh9 trillion debt ceiling in the new financial year starting July.

The Treasury may have survived a budget approval scare following a threat by Parliament to shoot down the budget over the debt ceiling controversy but the real battle lies ahead in the implementation of the budget.

The Budget Policy Statement (BPS), which is a policy document that sets out the priorities and policy goals that will guide the national and county governments in preparing their budgets for the next financial year, has indicated that, for the budget to balance, the country must borrow at least Sh846 billion.

The problem, however, is that the debt projections show that, by the end of June this year, the country’s mountain of debt will have grown to a whopping Sh8.6 trillion.

This means that the government only has an extra borrowing headroom of Sh400 billion available in the next financial year, which is half of what it needs.

As the country comes out of the general election, which is scheduled for August 9 this year, it will be met by a broke government.