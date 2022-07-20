Curb wastage of public funds on allowances

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has come out with guns blazing after the auditor-general hinted at possible wastage of public funds in his ministry. The bone of contention is Sh10 million per diem paid to the CS and other ministry officials involved in a countrywide inspection of schools and distribution of lockers.

Prof Magoha says he took a personal initiative to ensure the responsibility was executed with precision and to his satisfaction. Nobody would fault him for that. However, a bit disturbing is his declaration that he is ready to go to jail over this. He certainly has good intentions. But payment of allowances in the public sector is an increasingly lucrative shady business.

The ministry cannot just shut out feedback on alternatives that could have yielded savings. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has faulted it for not using cost-effective measures. Notably, the ministry has offices in all counties and local staff could have been deployed at minimal or no extra cost.

True, the impending transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) from the 8-4-4 system is a milestone that need be properly executed. But senior officials at the ministry headquarters in Nairobi can delegate tasks to their juniors in the counties and only monitor and evaluate progress.

The ministry has also been accused of denying auditors access to the students’ database to scrutinise Sh60 billion expenditure to confirm transparent use of the free education funds. The inability to check enrolment data in the National Education Management Information System is of particular concern. The top public auditor has also noted several anomalies in subsidies to schools. Also being questioned is Sh85 billion expenditure in the 2020/2021 financial year.