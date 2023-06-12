Curb traffic jam wastage

Traffic congestion is one of the biggest challenges Nairobi, Mombasa and other major towns face. And unless the leaders of these urban centres take comprehensive measures, the gridlocks will worsen.

Nairobi loses billions of shillings daily as motorists and their passengers sit in traffic for long periods. The cost to the national economy is Sh100 billion yearly, or Sh11 million per hour, underscoring the urgency with which it needs to be addressed.

Nairobi, once a leader in transport infrastructure in eastern Africa, lags behind Dar es Salaam and Addis Ababa on traffic flow. Dar’s bus rapid transport (BRT) system has greatly improved the situation as sub-Saharan Africa’s first light rail system revolutionised commuter transport in Addis Ababa.

As Nairobi finds the going tough, it is worse for smaller towns. The series of bypasses built in Nairobi, Nakuru and Eldoret are the way to go. But traffic congestion persists in the capital despite the construction of the elevated Nairobi Expressway.

Mombasa, keen not to be left far behind, has floated tenders for its Sh1.1 billion BRT project, water transport and an industrial park. The BRT should provide fast, comfortable and cost-effective transportation.

This is vital, as 52 per cent of the residents walk to their destinations, four per cent cycle and 33 per cent rely on public transport and 11 per cent on private vehicles. Private motorists will—if assured of a reliable and comfortable public transport—be only too willing to leave their cars at home and avoid paying parking fees daily.

Congestion is bad for business as freight is delayed and commuters lose valuable time stuck in traffic. Also adversely affected is tourism, the backbone of the coastal resort city’s economy.