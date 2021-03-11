Curb theft of public land

The grabbing of land belonging to various government agencies is rampant because some crooked officials take advantage of loopholes and other shortcomings to effect irregular allocations or allow blatant theft.

The government has done pretty well to enable schools and other institutions to obtain title deeds for the pieces of land on which they are allocated. This is definitely a big plus for which the authorities deserve kudos.

However, there are many other pieces of land, whose ownership has been fraudulently transferred. It has been documented that cartels thrive in the lands offices right across the country, abetting irregular allocations. It’s in the offices where fraud and manipulation of records are rife.

It is, therefore, gratifying to note that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has turned his attention to the lands registry shenanigans. His intervention should help to recover all the stolen land countrywide so that it can be put to the intended purposes. Dr Matiang’i has challenged the National Land Commission to develop an inventory of all the land owned by these agencies.

It is unbelievable but true that some public institutions do not know the size or location of the land they own. This official ignorance is the fodder that cartels and the insiders who collude with them to steal the land thrive on. The law requires every government department to have an inventory of all the land that it owns but, due to the ineptitude of some staff and connivance, these vital assets end up in the hands of crooks.