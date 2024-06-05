Curb theft of donor funds

A task force formed by the government to ensure prudent use of donor funds should hit the ground running. This is a long-overdue bid to restore donors’ confidence in their funds being put to the intended uses. Comprising government officials and representatives of the donors, their brief is straightforward and there should be no dilly-dallying.

There is a need to enhance accountability in the management of these substantive funds provided for projects to improve the lives of disadvantaged Kenyans. The commitment of Sh2.6 trillion to some 256 projects in various parts of the country confirms the desire of the foreign well-wishers to complement the government’s development efforts.

The donors could have used this money in their own countries but, in a show of solidarity and cooperation, opt to assist Kenyans to initiate useful programmes. This is why it is only fair that donors are assured that their money will be put to the intended use.

This is also an opportunity to reduce government bureaucracy and enable expeditious rollout of projects. Quite welcome, too, is an agreement to create a mechanism to prepare the country to deal with disasters such as the recent heavy rains and floods and starvation and famine in the drought-prone areas.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo admits that the implementation of donor-funded projects has been hampered by numerous challenges, including low absorption of funds, court disputes and outright mismanagement. But the donors are still keen on increased co-operation.

The opacity that envelopes donor-funded projects often makes accountability difficult and yet there is misappropriation and outright theft. This must be stopped.