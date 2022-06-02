Curb single parenthood

President Kenyatta’s warning of a rise in single parenthood rekindles sadness and hope. Sad because the tone of his statement implied a blanket decision of women and girls to become single parents yet many get pregnant from gang rape or defilement; in some cases, during the 2007/2008 and 2017 post-election violence.

Others single-handedly raise the children of their fathers, uncles, neighbours, teachers and boyfriends who sexually violated them. In Bomet County, for example, of 10 girls aged 10-19, four got pregnant last year, National Council for Population and Development data show. By last September, 23,117 girls aged 10-19 were pregnant. The adolescents are victims of defilement whose perpetrators abandon them with the burden.

Government data shows women are affected more by gender-based violence (GBV) than men; the lifetime prevalence is 38 per cent and 20.9 per cent, respectively. It’s these women whose human rights are violated by their intimate partners, who walk away to protect themselves and the children. We can’t demonise or force them to remain in an abusive union just to protect “the fundamental character of Kenya”.

In fact, we cause the children “untold harm” when we raise them in a toxic environment. We, however, recognise the fact that there are women who have chosen to be single parents. And, in reality, it’s probably because they fear being abused or are too empowered that men fear to ‘wife’ them.