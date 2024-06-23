Curb risk and grant refugees special status

Hosting more than 700,000 refugees presents a major challenge for this country, calling for innovative initiatives to ease the burden. As a signatory to United Nations Conventions and a good neighbour, Kenya, which has over the years hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees, the majority from lawless Somalia, could not have denied them entry.

People escape from their countries when their lives are in grave danger or in search of greener pastures. There is no indication as to when the Somali refugees will be able to return to their homeland.

It is against this backdrop that Kenya has agreed to grant a special status to refugees to allow them to enjoy the freedom of movement and be eligible for jobs. The latter is tricky, as there is widespread unemployment and this could cause resentment among locals. However, this elevated status is not an automatic guarantee for them to get jobs. But they will be eligible in case there are openings.

Free movement is risky, as criminal elements, including terrorists, can exploit it. However, issuing a special identification card can help to ease the monitoring of movement.

Interior Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says the plan symbolises commitment to helping rebuild lives shattered by conflicts. As part of the plan, Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps will be gazetted as municipalities with budgetary allocations. The Shirika Plan National Steering Committee includes the governors of Nairobi, Turkana and Garissa counties. The aim is to make refugees active participants in their host country instead of restricting them to camps.

The first phase of the four-year plan expected to cost Sh115.6 billion. This is why Kenya is eyeing support from donors, including the World Bank, other governments and the private sector. It is also a more reasonable option than the government’s earlier plan to shut down refugee camps over insecurity.

However, care must be taken to ensure that the new plan does not worsen the refugee crisis.