Curb raw produce exports

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) plans to raise the export levy on raw hides and skins by 6.3 per cent from October 1 to cover inflation changes that risk eroding government earnings from such shipments.

This is a substantial change that has expectedly caught the attention of exporters, who are concerned about its consequences on the competitiveness of their products.

Exporters pay up to 80 per cent or $0.52 (Sh62) per kilogramme export levy on raw hides and skins, whichever is higher. The new rate means they will, from next month, pay up to 80 per cent or $0.55 (Sh66) per kg, whichever is higher.

Although the new rate seems negative in terms of price competition in the export market, it offers a golden opportunity for local hides and skins producers to grow value addition and fetch even better earnings. Raw material markets are generally exploitative and deny producers the true value of their output. Middlemen take advantage of the situation to source raw materials cheaply only to fetch huge returns from the processed products. Through value addition, exporters can achieve enhanced product differentiation that would not only guarantee them sales but fetch them premium prices.

Some players in agricultural sub-sectors such as coffee and tea are already appreciating the benefits of value-added products and this should be stepped up and replicated for other commodities even outside the farming industry.