Curb public sector graft

Wealth declaration by public servants has become a ritual that does not yield the intended results. However, employees of the government and its agencies have again been given two months to declare their assets in yet another graft purge.

As they get ready to do so, there is public scepticism. This is because this national exercise meant to establish whether the wealth of government workers matches their salaries has not helped to curb graft.

There have been revelations even in the counties of junior employees who have amassed hundreds of millions through corruption. Some run businesses they could not have started with their salaries, co-operative savings and loans or credit from financial institutions.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has trained and deployed human resource personnel to enable the biennial wealth declarations. All employees of ministries, State departments and public enterprises are required to submit a declaration of income, assets and liabilities for themselves, their spouses and children below 18.

Wealth declarations

Those who fail to declare their assets or provide false information risk a fine of Sh1 million, or imprisonment for a maximum of one year or both. This demonstrates the seriousness attached to the wealth declarations.

The civil service has become so notorious for corruption that former President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed in 2021 that the country was losing Sh2 billion a day. Head of Public Service Felix Koskei says a study is being launched to verify claim of the astronomical loss. But he has warned civil servants that graft will not be condoned and that the culprits will be severely dealt with.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other investigative agencies often monitor the declaration of income, assets and liabilities of public officers and tracks down those suspected of involvement in shady dealings.