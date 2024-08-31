Curb pedestrian deaths

The latest grim road accident statistics indicate that pedestrians are topping the number of deaths since the beginning of the year. This revelation by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) underscores the urgent need to promote a road safety culture.

Within this period, 3,056 lives have been lost. The toll has already exceeded last year’s, when 2,910 people perished on roads and pedestrians continued to bear the brunt of the road carnage.

There has been a 15 per cent increase in deaths from 1,044 last year to 1,177 this year. Some 595 passengers died, up from 515 last year. The road accident victims include 262 drivers.

Motorcycle accidents claimed 259 passengers, a slight decline from 269 last year. The number of motorcyclists killed dropped to 710 from 756 last year.

Some 4,300 people perished on the roads, exceeding the annual average of 3,000. There are indications that more deaths could occur this year unless traffic rules and regulations are strictly enforced.

The NTSA data shows that most accidents occur during weekends, festivities and public holidays. Drink-driving and reckless and dangerous driving are some of the major causes. Human error by motorists and misjudgment by pedestrians as they cross roads, also contribute to the deaths.

There is a need to enhance road safety awareness, targeting pedestrians in public campaigns. The Ministry of Roads and Transport must lead the effort to put up road signs and warnings about black spots as well as ensure that pedestrians do not carelessly crossroads at every point they wish.

Sadly, the road transport safety culture has not been entrenched. Many consider this essential only for schoolchildren, and yet many other people are killed in accidents that could have been avoided with a little more caution.