Curb new malaria threat

Malaria remains one of the country’s top public health challenges. Though preventable, malaria is among the major killer diseases. The others include pneumonia, HIV/Aids and diabetes.

This is why there is cause for alarm over the emergence of a new mosquito species that is likely to fuel the spread of new malaria cases in the non-endemic zones.

The Health ministry has confirmed that the new species has already been recorded in some parts of the country. The proliferation of the Anopheles Stephensi, which is originally from Asia, experts say, is one of the adverse consequences of climate change.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says the new mosquito species is thriving in the urban and peri-urban areas and could erode the gains made in recent years in fighting malaria.

Malaria kills about 10,000 people in Kenya annually. One in every five deaths of children below the age of five is caused by the disease. According to available statistics, every minute, a child dies of malaria or 1,300 every day. About 70 per cent of the country's 50 million people face a perpetual risk of malaria.

Unlike the traditional malaria-causing vectors, the new mosquito species is said to transmit two malaria parasites that pose a greater risk of severe illness and even death. The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and the Health ministry’s Division of National Malaria Programme report that the new transmitter has shown resistance to insecticides.

The prevalence of malaria has been reduced by over 50 per cent in the past decade, contributing to the global effort to eliminate the disease by 2030. This includes participation in vaccine trials. The government and donors spend millions of shillings to help prevent and eliminate malaria. The measures include the free provision of treated mosquito nets.