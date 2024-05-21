Curb misuse of firearms

Licensed holders of firearms are expected to always handle their weapons carefully and avoid incidents that could result in serious injuries to innocent people or even death. This is why rigorous vetting of applicants is often carried out to ensure that those cleared to carry weapons do so only for their protection, not endanger others.

However, there have been fatal incidents. One such occurred on Friday in Kiambu County and left one person dead and many others severely injured. It involved several politicians, including Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, whom some local leaders want investigated over the shooting. This should be done quickly and meticulously.

The local leaders have asked Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to personally intervene so that the culprits can be identified and taken through due process. The bereaved family deserves justice as it comes to terms with its, sadly, irreversible loss. Justice should not only be done but also be seen to be done. The people need an assurance that all those licensed to carry firearms do not pose a direct threat to the public.

The Constitution guarantees all Kenyans the freedom of movement and association as long as they do not violate law and order. This was a well-attended public event. It is, therefore, saddening that it ended the way it did. The leaders who are mentioned in connection with this sad incident should be asked to give their version of events. The eyewitnesses should give reliable information to nail any culprits as a deterrent.

Responsible use of firearms is not negotiable. The security personnel concerned should speed up the investigation and arraign the suspects as soon as practicable. There is also a need to curb such misuse of firearms by licensed holders.