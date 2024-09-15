Curb loss of billions in housing projects

The residential blocks coming up in Nairobi, Mombasa, and other towns not only help to ease the shortage of housing for urban dwellers, but are also a major development that enhances beauty. This progress is evident across the country as urbanisation grows.

Projects should be safeguarded to entice more people to invest in construction. Indeed, the building industry has become robust, creating direct jobs and boosting allied business services, including the supply of construction materials.

However, a new development now poses a threat to this promising enterprise. In Nairobi, billions of shillings are getting frozen in costly bitter disputes. Court battles between developers and residents’ associations are becoming increasingly common. Rows over whether to allow the construction of new apartments in various sites are causing confusion in the real estate industry.

In some cases, the developers will have obtained approvals from the county authorities to put up those properties. In Nairobi, for instance, a developer had an approval and went ahead to construct a building, but the okay was later revoked, raising queries over the decision making.

Regulations for developers

There are 23 cases involving projects worth more than Sh20 billion. Real estate developers are finding themselves at a crossroads, as residents belatedly demand strict adherence to zoning policies. Contractors building apartments on Rhapta Road in Nairobi’s Westlands are embroiled in court disputes following cases filed by a local residents’ association.

This is costly for the developers who are required to pay weekly penalties to contractors for the delays. While residents’ associations may be rightly concerned over the possible strain of shared resources and facilities such as water and roads, the investment in these projects should be safeguarded.

While zoning and other regulations for developers are necessary to avoid chaotic developments, it is important that these are enforced before construction begins to avoid disputes and court cases.