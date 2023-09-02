Curb graft in counties

Fighting corruption in counties calls for urgent review. It is a shame that some of the devolved units created to bring resources closer to the people have become a cash cow for crooked officials. The assertion that graft has been devolved rings true.

Revelations of the rot no longer surprises anyone. There are insufficient controls to ensure resources are put to proper use. The Auditor-General’s annual reports chronicle the blatant looting of resources by some governors and their accomplices. But it is not enough to just expose the theft and not take decisive action to eradicate the menace.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has a vital role to play. Indeed, some of the looting across the country has been documented by the EACC and dossiers handed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a move that should help to enhance transparency and accountability, the anti-graft agency has now given the 47 county governments 60 days to set up internal audit units and asset registries to prevent the theft and mismanagement of public resources. These units are expected to play a crucial role in fighting corruption. They will identify loopholes in the system and recommend measures to curb pilferage.

The Auditor-General carries out investigations and releases annual reports. While some of the culprits have been pursued and prosecuted, other reports have been turned into bookshelf-fillers as suspects strut around scot-free. The internal audits should play a key role in reviewing system for effective controls to safeguard public assets.