Curb floods menace

Rain is both a blessing and a curse, as it delivers growth and bountiful harvests, but also causes a lot of destruction. In the past two days, heavy rains have caused death and destruction across the country.

At least two people have died in the South Rift, as the downpours wreak havoc at the coast, in the northeastern, central and western regions.

It is quite unusual in January, which is traditionally a dry month, but this is certainly one of the consequences of changing weather patterns.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the heavy rains and flooding will continue until later this month. The devastation could get worse, hence the need for comprehensive preventive measures.

Homes have been swept away in various regions, displacing hundreds of people, and damaging infrastructure, especially roads, bridges and schools. This has hugely disrupted normal lives and hampered the delivery of essential services.

In Nairobi, major roads have been rendered impassable, with commuters bearing the brunt of the heavy overnight deluge. There has been severe flooding, especially in the slums. In Kitengela, Kajiado County, flash floods have driven families out of their homes.

Weather forecasts indicate that more rain is expected in the Lake Basin, the Rift Valley, central and coastal regions. Thousands of acres of crops have been ruined, raising concern about food security as large areas of farmland are underwater. Hundreds of livestock have also been swept away.

The floods follow the country’s worst drought in four decades that left many people hungry. The flooding has dealt a severe blow to the agricultural sector. The submerged fields underscore the vulnerability of communities that rely mainly on agriculture. The road to recovery will remain daunting.