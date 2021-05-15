Curb flooding misery

By  Editorial

  • The flooded roads in Nairobi confirm the woeful drainage systems in the city.
  • The suffering could easily have been averted had adequate infrastructure been built, especially in the slums.

The rains have been devastating, once again exposing the country’s inability to effectively deal with this destructive force of nature. The flooded roads in Nairobi confirm the woeful drainage systems in the city.

