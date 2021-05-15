Curb flooding misery

The rains have been devastating, once again exposing the country’s inability to effectively deal with this destructive force of nature. The flooded roads in Nairobi confirm the woeful drainage systems in the city.

The suffering could easily have been averted had adequate infrastructure been built, especially in the slums. There has been some destruction in the plush residential areas, too, where trees have fallen on and flattened cars in parking lots and fences have been uprooted.

The heavy rains falling across the country have reopened the perennial wounds in the flood-prone areas. Year in, year out, floods have ravaged Budalang’i in western Kenya and the Nyando Plains in Kisumu County. No deaths have been reported yet, but schools are submerged and roads have been rendered impassable.

Other vital infrastructure has not been spared. On Thursday night, the Nairobi West power sub-station was flooded, plunging residential estates into darkness. Some experts have suggested that the solution is to construct a multi-storey GIS Station. City residents have also had to grapple with flooded roads and snarl-ups.

Same old problems

This is the long rainy season, and the Kenya Meteorological Department, whose forecasting has improved tremendously in recent years, had warned well in advance of heavy rains. It has followed this up with updates pinpointing the areas and warning the people to be on the lookout for their own safety.

The raging waters are causing misery, but the same old problems persist. There are informal settlements on riverbanks and in riparian areas despite past evictions. The biggest challenge though is the poor drainage right across the city.

Though natural factors such as flash floods occur, there is a huge errant human element arising from the manipulation of watersheds and drainage. Increased deforestation and land degradation upstream also aggravate the flooding.