Curb extortion by shylocks

There is a shadowy group of lenders that has a firm grip on desperate borrowers unmatched by the new-kid-on-the-block digital loan apps. The shylocks have survived since time immemorial, their industry largely secured through extortion and intimidation.

They hold tangible securities as they will not release the money without collateral. They are popular; unlike the mobile lending apps and traditional financial institutions, they do not ask a lot of questions. Only on the death of their head do many families know they were indebted and staked property.

A plan by MPs to regulate shylocks is long overdue and should come as a relief to many in the grip of the callous and exploitative lenders. That would be nearly 40 years later.

Unable to access credit from banks, other financial institutions and savings and credit societies, individuals and small-scale businesses often turn to shylocks for quick loans. They pay an arm and a leg due to extortionist interest rates on short-term loans. They provide TV sets, mobile phones, microwaves, logbooks or even land title deeds for the loans.

The British colonial government had the Money Lenders Act, 1933 to regulate this business, which was repealed in 1984. That left shylocks operating illegally. Kericho Woman Rep Beatrice Kemei wants them regulated to protect borrowers in line with the Consumer Protection Act, 2012. This shields consumers against unfair commercial practices and transactions. Since shylocking is still illegal business, this is a good idea.

But there is a risk of them going underground and continuing their predatory practices, charging high-interest fees with unclear terms and conditions and aggressive and intimidating loan recovery. If regulation is the only means to protect borrowers from exploitation, so be it.