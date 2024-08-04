Curb age cheating menace

Amid the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France, the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two Games got underway at different venues in Kisii on Sunday.

The games have always drawn huge interest with schools drawn from Nairobi, Central, Coast, Eastern, Nyanza, Western, North Eastern and Rift Valley regions competing in football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, rugby sevens, racquet games and netball (girls).

While we wish the participating schools well, we hope that the organisers have put in place measures to ensure that there is fairness and transparency so as to avoid incidences of hooliganism and age cheating.

Ugly cases of hooliganism, age cheating and fielding of mercenaries have been witnessed in the term two games right from the sub-county, county to regional levels, something that will make this year’s games lose credibility.

We hope the concerned authorities at KSSSA have addressed these issues that were rampant in Nyanza, Western and Rift Valley regions.

The essence of these games is to tap and mould talent and not a stage for unscrupulous people to further their interests. Complaints from schools must be addressed lest they resort to hooliganism to be heard.

KSSSA ought to collaborate with the ministries of Education and Sports to stem these incidents and have school heads, teachers, coaches, students and parents involved punished.

It’s from these games that the country was able to produce Harambee Junior Starlets that qualified for the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for October 16 to November 3 in the Dominican Republic. A large percentage of students make the team for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships scheduled for August 27 to 30 in Lima, Peru while it’s from these games where a team will come from for the 2026 Youth Olympics set for Dakar, Senegal.