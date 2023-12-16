Curb abuse of office by CSs in hiring advisers

Rampant abuse of office has been manifested through the hiring of advisers by the various Cabinet Secretaries. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed that some of the advisers are being assigned duties and responsibilities duplicating those already within the ministries, departments and agencies.

Some have assumed roles that are not officially assigned to them, including supervising even the highly technical staff. Professional employees of the government and its agencies have complained of harassment by these advisers.

The real intention of hiring them is to ensure that the public service is efficient and effective. However, it is emerging that it is also about rewarding election campaign allies who lack the expertise needed in the functions they now purport to perform.

The PSC has had to clarify that advisers are “only responsible to, and should only support the requesting state officer to whom they are assigned”. This follows a public outcry following a revelation that one officer sits on numerous state boards.

Officers with proven institutional memory are being shunted aside and their places taken over by strangers whose credentials are suspect. Some CSs just use these positions to reward cronies or simply to create jobs for relatives and friends at the expense of service delivery.

In the regulations, the CSs are only entitled to two advisers appointed by the commission. However, some have hired many more, thus establishing their own layer of bureaucracy that interferes with the running of government departments.

The advisers should not at any time be assigned any role performed by mainstream officers in the public service. They should not supervise staff, assign them duties or give instructions and directives. This is to avoid duplication of duties that results in wastage of resources. Usurping the roles of designated officers in the public sector is the height of impunity.