Cup return good news

The return of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) with this year's Senior Challenge Cup is good news for the development of the game in the region. We want to laud efforts taken by Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Samia Suluhu of Tanzania to revive Cecafa activities after they pledged to support the return of the Senior Challenge Cup that will be staged from July 6 to 21 this year in Zanzibar.

The Uganda head of state and Tanzanian pay television, Azam Sports, have joined ventures to sponsor this year's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup for the first time in five years following discussions held when the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe visited Kampala in 2022. Suluhu has also shown interest in supporting the Cecafa Women's Championship.

This is good for the region since Kenya, Uganda and Tanzanian jointly won the bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cecafa, has struggled to stage regional tournaments in recent times owing to conflict of interest from the 12-member countries and lack of funding.

The Senior Challenge Cup was last held in 2019 in Uganda while the Under-23 Championship was held last in 2021 in Ethiopia.

There is a need to develop regional football and cohesion to return the Senior Challenge Cup as the biggest international football tourney in East, Central and Southern Africa.

The Senior Challenge Cup is one of the oldest football tournaments on the continent, having started as the Gossage Cup in the 1930s.