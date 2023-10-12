Cuba medics exit a saving

The government has ended the contracts of 120 Cuban doctors who have been working in Kenya for the past six years in a bilateral health agreement.

Though the engagement of these foreign workers sparked controversy at the beginning, they put in their shift but the jury is still out on their benefit to the health sector.

However, the country applauds the work of the individual Cuban physicians in the counties, the initial bitterness over their astronomical remuneration notwithstanding.

At an average salary of Sh625,000 on arrival in 2017, they earned more than double their Kenyan counterparts. The biggest problem with the deal initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration was that it was too expensive for the taxpayers to maintain the foreign doctors.

But the kidnapping of several of them by Al-Shabaab terrorists, who spirited them to Somalia but later released them, will go down one of the downsides to the initiative.

Cuba is one of the countries that have distinguished themselves for superior practice of medicine. Hopefully, the Kenyans who worked with the Cubans got some enduring lessons.

As the Cubans exit, there should be ready local replacements for them. Indeed, while the Cubans got the jobs, there were Kenyan doctors who were denied a chance to practise what they had learnt in medical school as there were no openings.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and her team should now organise to recruit Kenyan medics to replace the foreigners, whose departure should provide a saving as the former will, definitely, earn much less than them.