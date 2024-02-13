CSs should stop turf wars and empower all artistes

Musicians are creatives, whose enjoyment of the returns on their sweat is often curtailed by operatives with the blessings of some top government officials.

It is a pity that after working so hard to create, perfect, perform and record their music, they do not get a fair compensation for their efforts. There has, for example, been a long-standing battle between musicians and the government or the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) over royalties. It has been particularly ugly in recent years.

In other countries, especially in the West, entertainment is a major source of wealth and employment. The musicians and other artistes deserve a just reward for their talents and efforts. Instead, through the MCSK, millions collected in royalties are stolen. Some crooked people are thus enriching themselves while the real creators of the wealth wallow in abject poverty.

It is, therefore, disappointing that two Cabinet Secretaries are engaging in a turf war instead of helping the artistes to reap from the billion-shilling entertainment industry.

Gender CS Aisha Jumwa has accused her Public Service counterpart, Mr Moses Kuria, of interfering with her portfolio. In an apparent escalation of power struggles within President William Ruto’s administration, she has reminded Mr Kuria that he must keep off her mandate.

This follows his announcement of a plan to amend the Copyright Act to create a government-run Collective Management Organisation to tackle the challenges facing artistes. He wants all music copyrights and royalties paid through e-Citizen. Of the least concern to the artistes is who runs what docket. All they want is a reasonable return on their sweat through royalties.

Musicians have complained that they only get a small fraction of the hundreds of millions of shillings collected as royalties through the MCSK. They allege that a lot of the money is spent on paying salaries and board members’ allowances.