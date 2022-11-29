CSs should avoid turf wars and deliver on mandates 

A turf war is looming over the maize saga that pits two Cabinet Secretaries against each other. Just days after Trade minister Moses Kuria issued an ultimatum to maize farmers to sell their produce to millers or face the music, his agriculture counterpart, Mr Mithika Linturi, has come out with guns blazing.

Declaring himself the custodian of matters of agriculture, he says nobody should force farmers to sell their produce. His advice is that if they must, they should only dispose of the surplus.

In perhaps the first demonstration of his role, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has waded into the controversy, explaining that this matter lies squarely in the agriculture docket. Of course, he is quite right that any directive to farmers should have come from the Agriculture ministry.

Interestingly, this is not the first discordant note to emerge in the new Kenya Kwanza Alliance government. And it points to either lack of proper coordination or a growing propensity to make pronouncements without consultation.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu stunned the country when he declared that the government was going to stop funding public universities. However, he has since clarified that he was quoted out of context, explaining that he was only emphasizing the need for the institutions to develop their own sources of funds instead of solely relying on the Exchequer.

Then, Trade CS Kuria allowed the duty-free importation of 10 million bags of GM maize in response to reports of starvation. Though initially seen as probably the signs of the teething problems of the new government, things could be getting worse. The top executives are not reading from the same script. This apparent confusion is not helping at all. The government should demonstrate collective responsibility, especially in dealing with sensitive issues.

On this matter that threatens to split the leadership down the middle, it is advisable that farmers’ representatives and government officials seek a win-win solution. In the end, farmers should sell their crops at fair prices, as the government ensures that there is adequate food throughout the country.