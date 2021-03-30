Crooked police big risk

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Many people have been arrested for not wearing masks.
  • Police officers would be better used to distribute the face masks donated by charitable organisations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s directive to police to use less force in enforcing the new Covid-19 safety rules should be as stringently enforced as the measures themselves.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.