Crooked police big risk

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s directive to police to use less force in enforcing the new Covid-19 safety rules should be as stringently enforced as the measures themselves.

It is no secret that some crooked officers see the crackdown on the people flouting the rules to curb the spread of the deadly virus as a godsend. They are motivated not by the need to help enhance people’s safety but to make money.

There have been numerous complaints already. Kenyans have taken to social media to highlight the heavy-handed implementation of the movement restrictions by the National Police Service (NPS). The NPS leadership should move quickly to stamp out the abuse being meted out on Kenyans under the guise of enforcing the safety rules.

We could not agree more with Dr Matiang’i that the success of this new campaign will largely depend on the ability to persuade the people to be compliant and avoid worsening the situation by harassing them.

Extortionist police

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai also wants his officers to help to create awareness about the danger posed by the pandemic and deal firmly with those who repeatedly flout the rules.

Innocent people are being brutalised by extortionist police, arrested and thrown into dangerously crowded cells. This exposes them to the danger of contracting the virus that the new rules are meant to prevent. Some people have been beaten and arrested for not wearing their face masks properly. Police should instead be educating such people who already have the health gear on how to wear it.