Create more partnerships

In recent days, Kenya has entered into strategic partnerships that promise to raise the country’s performance in athletics.

Out of the realisation that its athletes can perform better in certain disciplines after exposure to high-impact training and tougher opposition, the country is seeking more opportunities for more of them to compete abroad.

It has, hence, so far struck partnerships with France and Ethiopia which promise to give local athletes the much-needed exposure.

Twelve junior sprinters and competitors in field events who left the country on Friday for a month-long specialised training at Miramas Athletics Club should make the most of the opportunity. While in France, they will compete in two championships with the hope of attaining the qualifying standard for the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships scheduled for August 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.

And on Saturday, the organisers of the Eldoret City Marathon announced that more Kenyan athletes will compete in the Great Ethiopian Run, in Addis Ababa, with the hope of strengthening athletics participation and promote sports tourism in the two neighbouring countries.

There is a lot that runners from the two countries, both athletics giants, can learn when they compete in events across the border.

More importantly, Athletics Kenya and other federations must be encouraged to strike partnerships and exchange programmes with countries that enjoy a competitive advantage in certain disciplines. Athletics officials can learn from Kenya’s partnership with Brazil in volleyball, which has greatly helped to improve the national women’s team.

Sports has increasingly become dynamic and technology-driven. Such partnerships should be encouraged if the country is to remain a sporting powerhouse. They also promise to diversify the sources of medals in major championships.