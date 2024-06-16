Craft formula for Paris Olympics

Following the conclusion of the athletics trials on Saturday, Athletics Kenya (AK) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) need to move fast and craft a formula that will help deliver good results at the Olympic Games in Paris.

For decades, athletics has done the country proud at major sporting events and the Paris Summer Games that come in 39 days’ time won’t be an exemption.

All the 10 medals from the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games — four gold, four silver and two bronze — came from athletics. The only way to improve on this tally is for AK, NOC-K, coaches, athletes, athletes’ managers and other stakeholders to work together.

It’s our hope that the good results posted by the athletes during the trials, for instance Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who ran the third fastest time ever in the men’s 800 metres of 1:41.79, and Ferdinand Omanyala, who ran a world lead of 9.79 seconds in the 100 metres, will inspire good results in Paris.

The move by AK to bring on board the athletes’ respective coaches to train with them ahead of departure is prudent. However, we caution the coaches to refrain from interfering with the set-up that has been put in place.

NOC-K and the government must put their hands on deck inasmuch as the team’s local training and travel arrangements are concerned. The team’s allowances should also be paid on time.

It’s heart-warming that the national volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, and Kenya Sevens rugby team will make a return to the Olympics. Fencing queen Alexandra Ndolo will also make her debut at the Games.

The qualifying period is still on with the Kenya Lionesses rugby team heading to Monaco this week for the final qualifier.

It’s a big lesson to NOC-K and federations to start the Olympic qualification process early enough so as to have more participants in future games.