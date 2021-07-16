Crack puzzle of Kangogo and the two men’s deaths 

The news of the death of Corporal Caroline Kangogo, who had hit the headlines over suspected killing of two individuals, spread like wild fire and sparked animated debate about the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Corporal Kangogo had been on the run for two weeks after being mentioned adversely in the deaths of a close friend and colleague John Ogweno and businessman Peter Ndwiga Njiru. All along, many had wondered how an individual could easily escape the hawk-eyed security system that had trained sights on her. Statements about her movements and interactions never seemed to add up, fuelling suspicion that she was acting in consort with other bigger forces.

The controversy that surrounded her last days persisted with her in death. Official accounts indicate Corporal Kangogo was found dead in a washroom in her family’s compound. Apparently, she committed suicide by shooting herself. However, family members said they never heard any gunshot or anything untoward in the compound on the fateful night.

Unanswered questions

This bizarre drama and the muddled sub-texts call for the authorities to explain to the public what the real story is. Simply put, the narrative is surreal. It also has several gaps and leaves many questions unanswered.

First, it is critical to establish what or who caused the deaths of Ogweno and Ndwiga in quick succession. Second, there is need to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of Corporal Kangogo, the fugitive police officer who had kept everyone on tenterhooks.