Crack down on smugglers

As major trading partners in the East African Community (EAC) bloc, it is in the interest of Kenya and Tanzania to ensure that the transactions between individuals, companies and organisations are streamlined.

This entails levying and collection of all due taxes and duties. Trade has been booming but some unscrupulous people — the smugglers — step in-between for selfish gain.

Last year, Kenya’s exports to its southern neighbour were worth $294 million. In the same period, imports from Tanzania amounted to $258 million. These statistics point to a viable partnership for mutual gain. Under the EAC umbrella, co-operation and trade have also been boosted with other member countries, including Uganda.

However, the biggest challenge stems from increased smuggling and the flow of contraband through the borders.

For Kenya and Tanzania, which have in the recent past had spats over cross-border business, the illegal transactions worsen the situation. The common border in the coastal region is a haven for goods trafficking by traders keen to evade taxes.

The authorities are demanding that security agencies crack down on the smugglers. The products smuggled into Kenya include alcohol, hard drugs, cereals, shoes and handbags, charcoal, wheat and maize flour. Sugar is smuggled from neighbouring countries through Garissa, Kajiado, Narok, Migori, Mandera, Kwale, Trans Nzoia and Busia counties.

To enhance revenue from legal trade, government agencies need to break the smuggling rings. They must step up the seizure of contraband at border points to send a stern warning to those involved.

Even then, they should also unleash a charm offensive to gain public support. The border communities need to be made aware of taxation, which is a source of funds needed for development. Millions of shillings are lost in widespread tax evasion by unscrupulous traders.