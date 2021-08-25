Crack down on rogue millers

Just like every other investor, flour millers are driven by the profit motive. However, some rogue manufacturers of the staple food of the majority of Kenyans put profit above the consumers’ health. Sadly, this has been on the increase, as has been flagged by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), which has had to ban some of the contaminated maize brands.

The agency has been forced to crack down on the millers several times in just a matter of months. These greedy millers process aflatoxin-contaminated maize flour and release it for sale to unsuspecting consumers, endangering lives. A swoop last week netted 27 brands of maize meal and other flour brands. Sometime last year, Kebs suspended the sale of nearly 20 flour brands of maize flour and required the manufacturers to comply with the set standards.

This business is so lucrative that the millers and traders apparently cannot resist the urge to sell their deadly products. It’s even more worrying that market intelligence by Kebs has confirmed that some of the manufacturers deliberately deal in the harmful grains to save costs, while endangering the lives of millions of consumers.

The agency has fingered supermarket chains and some retail shops as being at the centre of the machinations of these merchants of death. Though the Cereal Manufacturers Association has come out to exonerate its members, Kebs has confirmed that the brands withdrawn from the market had high levels of aflatoxin. Some had more than 10 times the allowable minimum. Aflatoxin can cause food poisoning and cancer or death if consumed in high doses.