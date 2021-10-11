Crack down on rallies

The next general election is nearly a year way but somebody visiting the country may think we are deep in an electioneering period.

The politicians hoping to succeed President Kenyatta next August have been criss-crossing the country, drawing huge crowds. These premature election campaigns can be a nuisance and worse, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The politicians have been behaving badly and should be ashamed of themselves. It is no secret that the political rallies that have been happening right across the country are a gamble with lives.

These public meetings have been confirmed to be super spreaders of the deadly virus that has for more than one-and-a-half years ravaged the country and the world.

The crowding at rallies makes it difficult to enforce social distancing, a key measure to curb the spread of Covid-19. Many in the crowds throw caution to the wind, shunning the wearing of face masks. The rallies also encourage grave recklessness.

Health protocols

Although there has been some progress in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, this is not the time for the people to let down their guard. Until a time when sufficient numbers have been vaccinated to attain herd immunity, the Health protocols must be strictly enforced.

It’s a shame that the politicians are being allowed to undermine the efforts that have seen the number of infections decline. This is a matter of national concern, particularly coming at a time when experts are warning of a possible fourth wave of the deadly infectious disease next month.

The politicians must not be allowed to lead the people to their doom like sheep to the slaughterhouse. Political gatherings are banned, according to the last official communication from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.