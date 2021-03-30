Crack down on people hoarding lifesaving gas

The full weight of the surge in new Covid-19 infections in the past month is coming to bear on the nation. The health system is stretched to the limit as hospitals have run out of ICU beds to take care of the critically ill. And things are getting worse by the day.

This week, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made an astounding revelation that hospitals are facing severe shortage of oxygen because some individuals have kept them cylinders at home yet demand is spiralling. It is unfathomable that individuals could be hoarding the lifesaving gas for whatever reason.

But anything is possible. Covid-19 has become a cash cow and there is no knowing that some people could be plotting to make a killing by hoarding and then selling the gas cylinders to desperate coronavirus patients at exorbitant prices.

A more pertinent matter is that the contingency measures the government had purposed to have put in place at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year have not borne fruit.

Oxygen cylinder shortage

In those early months, experts made projections and advised the government on what ought to be done. Our understanding was that the forecasts incorporated all variables, including determining what kind of equipment would be needed, where, when and in what quantities.

It can be recalled that counties were given funds and tasked to establish and expand coronavirus isolation and treatment centres. Emerging evidence however shows that a number of them have not met the targets. Worse, cash for some of the facilities cannot be accounted for.

Large sums of money was spent on non-core items such as travel and allowances, leaving out the critical healthcare and management.

The case of oxygen cylinder shortage warrants quick action. All critically ill coronavirus patients require oxygen to survive. Those keeping the cylinders are endangering lives. It is abhorrent for any individual to hoard the cylinders with the hope of making quick cash when patients risk their lives for lack of oxygen.