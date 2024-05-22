Crack down on looters of fuel subsidy funds

The strong opposition to proposals to increase taxes and levies has been fuelled by concern over corruption, mismanagement, rising cost of living and high prices of basic commodities. The draft Finance Bill, 2024, for example, contains a proposal to levy a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on bread and other taxes that will make the lives of the majority poor even more miserable.

However, as the people struggle to make ends meet, the extravagance and wanton wastage of public resources continue. And Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu religiously continues to expose the rot in the public sector. However, the menace seems to mock the very people making sacrifices to enable funds to be raised for government programmes.

The top public auditor’s latest report has questioned the validity of payments amounting to Sh62 billion made to oil marketing companies but which cannot be confirmed. The money was compensation for a fuel price stabilisation scheme.

The “Audited Accounts of the State Department for Petroleum for the 2022/23 Financial Year” tabled in Parliament have revealed irregularities in expenditure and anomalies in the administration of the subsidy scheme. National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman John Mbadi has warned that officials found to have misappropriated the fuel subsidy funds will face the law. But should the PAC not have monitored and averted this instead of issuing threats later?

The compensation to reduce fuel prices at the pump was meant to cushion Kenyans against the high cost of petroleum products. Instructions such as the formation of a multi-agency team to review and assess the sustainability of the price stabilisation reportedly never took off.

The accuracy of subsidy payments can also not be confirmed. The auditors could not, for instance, confirm how Sh1.7 billion transferred from the Petroleum Development Fund to the state department’s development fund was spent.