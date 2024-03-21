Crack down on crooks fake fertiliser racket

The provision of subsidised fertilisers ranks among the top priority programmes in President William Ruto’s administration.

Indeed, it was one of the very first issues that he engaged in early in his just over one-year tenure, keen to enable farmers to boost food and cash crop production.

It is precisely why the revelation that fake fertilisers have been supplied to farmers in Kakamega County and other places is a cause for concern.

On Tuesday, detectives in Kakamega impounded 700 bags of fertiliser that farmers said had been mixed with stone pebbles.

And the President has put on notice any people who may be involved in such illicit deals, including the sale of fake seeds, which will sabotage the government’s interventions to boost the agricultural sector.

The fertiliser subsidy has been touted as a major achievement by the government.

Counterfeit maize seeds

And in a clear case of when it rains it pours, farmers, especially in the South Rift, have also been hit by the supply of fake and sub-standard seeds. They now risk huge losses after planting seeds that failed to germinate leading to crop failure.

The arrest of a suspect over the production and distribution of counterfeit maize seeds should hopefully help to unravel the fraud.

Thanks to the provision of fertilisers countrywide, the harvests of maize and other crops have been impressive. The fake fertiliser scandal could not have come at a worse time.

This is the planting season and farmers are getting ready to apply this valuable input after the government’s intervention slashed the price by half.

However, it is not all gloom and doom. Farmers in the maize-growing areas will be able to buy the fertiliser at a further reduced price of Sh2,500 at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Eldoret, Kitale and elsewhere.

The government has imported 12.5 million bags of fertiliser for this season's planting. This has brought a sigh of relief among farmers, as logistical challenges had delayed delivery.