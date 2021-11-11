Covid jab uptake too low

It is deeply worrying that Kenya is off-track in attaining its target to vaccinate 10 million people against the coronavirus by the end of the year.

The latest Ministry of Health data indicates that weekly Covid-19 vaccination targets have stagnated, even though the government has increased its stockpile of available vaccines to more than 3.5 million doses.

For that, medical experts blame lack of urgency, as well as complacency, now that infection rates have fallen to an all-time low. This suggests that, with few reported cases and even fewer deaths, Kenyans appear to have dropped their guard, especially after public health and social measures were eased.

The slowdown in vaccination rates is worrying. Besides allowing the virus to spread, it could see new variants emerge and thrive, weakening the efficacy of the existing vaccines.

The country needs an additional 6.5 million doses to meet the December target. Hence, a decline in vaccine uptake could further undermine global efforts to push wealthier countries with more supplies than they need to donate their excess Covid-19 vaccine doses to the developing world.

Vaccinating millions of people at short notice and under pressure during a public health crisis is, undeniably, ambitious. For it to be successful, it must be accompanied by the necessary resources to deliver vaccines to the communities to ensure that populations are prepared to be vaccinated and that the doses are being delivered where they are needed. Acceptance of vaccination by the public is crucial if we are to avoid greater transmission, severer disease, increased mortality rates and a bigger risk that new variants of concern will emerge.