Covid-19 vaccine should be easily available to all

Kenyans are waiting with a lot of expectations for the arrival of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine tonight. Since the virus was first detected more than a year ago, the world has gone through a lot of trauma and devastation due to the health, social and economic damage that it has wrought on humanity.

So far, Kenya has recorded more than 105,000 infections and about 2,000 deaths. Globally, the figure stands at 113 million infections and 2.5 million deaths.

However, every crisis brings with it innovation and hope. Medical science researchers have been on the race to find a vaccine for this virus.

And some success has been realised. Many countries have introduced their vaccine and are administering it on the citizens. In Africa, Ghana was among the first nations to import and administer the drug.

Kenya’s entry into that league is encouraging. As announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, frontline workers, such as medical personnel and security staff, and those with underlying conditions will be among the first beneficiaries. Teachers and students are also included in the list because of their exposure and the desire to avert mass infections.

At this initial stage, the government is getting support from development agencies such as Unicef, which is involved in procurement and shipment of the vaccine. What is important is for the government to devise a clear and well-thought out plan for targeting individuals to benefit from the immunisation. Designated places for getting the jab have to be made public to ensure easy access for everyone.

But the major task is how the government will procure enough stocks to serve more people. Vaccinating selected groups and leaving out others does not guarantee safety from the virus. We are aware that discussions are afoot to get private pharmaceuticals and other healthcare players to import the drug, but that brings about the question of cost.