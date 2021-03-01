Covid-19 vaccine should be easily available to all

Editorial

  • . Vaccinating selected groups and leaving out others does not guarantee safety from the virus.

  • In Africa, Ghana was among the first nations to import and administer the drug.

Kenyans are waiting with a lot of expectations for the arrival of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine tonight. Since the virus was first detected more than a year ago, the world has gone through a lot of trauma and devastation due to the health, social and economic damage that it has wrought on humanity.

