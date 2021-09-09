Covid-19 could wipe out gains in HIV and malaria

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The number of people accessing HIV/Aids treatment declined by 11 per cent in 2020 and those going for tests went down by 22 per cent.
  • The consequence is that countries are being exposed to high levels of risks due to the resurgence of those diseases.

The devastation of coronavirus on other health challenges is beginning to sink. The health sector has been stretched to the limit. A new report by the Global Fund indicates that the international responses to combat Covid-19 have stalled previous initiatives that tackled common diseases such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.